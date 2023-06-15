Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $96.06 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $8.60 or 0.00034325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $96.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

