Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $100.18 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $100.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.65 or 0.00034081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

