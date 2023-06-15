CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,928,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,008 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.95% of CoStar Group worth $612,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $320,866,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,766 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,843. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Stephens reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

