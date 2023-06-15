Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Shravan Goli Sells 28,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $371,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,091.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $583,543.80.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $536,867.10.

On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $336,280.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,306.25.

On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $315,560.00.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $13.33. 729,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,878. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 207.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Coursera by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 545,401 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coursera by 79.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 462,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.