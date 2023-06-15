Covenant Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,349 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $245.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

