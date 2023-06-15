Covenant Partners LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

