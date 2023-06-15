Covenant Partners LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NVS opened at $99.68 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

