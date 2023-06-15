Covenant Partners LLC Takes $650,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 161,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,866,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

