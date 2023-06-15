Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Cummins by 8,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.8 %

Cummins stock opened at $234.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.55.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

