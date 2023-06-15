Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXTGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Crane NXT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $329.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,880,749.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,183,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

