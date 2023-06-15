Credit Suisse Group Raises Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target to GBX 860

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 750 ($9.38) to GBX 860 ($10.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.44) to GBX 690 ($8.63) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Bodycote Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $8.67 during trading hours on Thursday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

