Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $48.70 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $48.70 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003991 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007064 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

