Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Up 11.5%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) shares were up 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 743,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 500,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.58 million, a P/E ratio of -172.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 36.83.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile



Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Stories

