Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.67

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.67 and traded as low as C$14.45. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 169,425 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,271.43%.

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.