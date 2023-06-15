Cronos Price Tops $0.0519 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $8.69 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00033713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

