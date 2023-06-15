Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Crown Castle worth $66,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.69. 91,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,420. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

