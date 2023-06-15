CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPCY remained flat at C$3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.14. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of C$3.25 and a 12 month high of C$5.35.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

