CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSPCY remained flat at C$3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.14. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of C$3.25 and a 12 month high of C$5.35.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
