CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

