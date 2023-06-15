Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW) Short Interest Down 61.1% in May

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cuentas Price Performance
CUENW stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Cuentas has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.34.
About Cuentas
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cuentas (CUENW)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.