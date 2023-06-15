Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.09. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,402.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,775 shares of company stock worth $207,221. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 624,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 262,390 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.