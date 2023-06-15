Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $21,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after acquiring an additional 287,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.21. The company had a trading volume of 136,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,241. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average is $236.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

