Curtis C. Griffith Acquires 1,500 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Rating) CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

SPFI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $407.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 22.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 292,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.