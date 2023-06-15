Curtis C. Griffith Acquires 1,500 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

SPFI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $407.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 22.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 292,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

