CVA Family Office LLC Buys 610 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.72. 47,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.89.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

