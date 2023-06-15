CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,139. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

