CVA Family Office LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 86,632 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 473,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 40,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.