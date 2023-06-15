CVA Family Office LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 247,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 63,184 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $48.17. 406,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,358. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
