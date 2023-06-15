CVA Family Office LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $87.93. 1,393,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

