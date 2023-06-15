CVA Family Office LLC Has $717,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 146,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,241. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $64.98.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

