CVA Family Office LLC Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock remained flat at $49.90 on Thursday. 31,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,840. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

