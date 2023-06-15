CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.39

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.