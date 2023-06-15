DA Davidson Comments on BRP Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $13.42 per share.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.94 billion.

BRP Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.60.

TSE DOO opened at C$107.50 on Thursday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$76.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

