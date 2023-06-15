DA Davidson Trims Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Target Price to $1.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $0.74 on Monday. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyzon Motors by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,906 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hyzon Motors by 2,332.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyzon Motors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

