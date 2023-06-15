DA Davidson Trims Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price to $22.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

Sonos Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Sonos has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -92.35, a PEG ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sonos

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,567 shares of company stock worth $390,083. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 938.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 32.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.