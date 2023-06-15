Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI):

6/15/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $185.00.

6/14/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $169.00 to $187.00.

6/5/2023 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2023 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $165.00 to $175.00.

5/26/2023 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2023 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,005. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

