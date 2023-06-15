DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATSW) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATSW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DatChat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DATSW remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Thursday. DatChat has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.