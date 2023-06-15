Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $5,849,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after buying an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% during the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,880,000 after buying an additional 424,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

