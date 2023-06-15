Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 418,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DCHPF remained flat at $45.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($57.56) to GBX 4,000 ($50.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

