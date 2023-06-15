Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.50

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.50 and traded as high as $53.60. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 36,531 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 113.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Articles

