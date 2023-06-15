Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 3.1%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 26,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 707,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,302 shares of company stock worth $418,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

