DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Up 109.2% in May

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DENSO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.01. DENSO has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

