Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRMAW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 14,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,450. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

