Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €20.75 ($22.31) and last traded at €20.80 ($22.37). Approximately 3,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.10 ($22.69).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEQ shares. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62.

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-TaunusZentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

