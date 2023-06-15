DFI.Money (YFII) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.42 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $24.42 million and $5.00 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for about $632.70 or 0.02523979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

