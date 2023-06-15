DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 33,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 623,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 445,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 763,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

