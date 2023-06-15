DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $2,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 83,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

