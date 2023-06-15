DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 408,784 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459,541 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,392,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.43. 1,504,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,206,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.