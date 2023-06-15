DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. American Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 264,007 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 761,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 212,411 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,116,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 1,063,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,011. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

