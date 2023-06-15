DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for about 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE STLA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stellantis Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

