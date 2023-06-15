DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 205,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $911.81 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

