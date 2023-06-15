DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,175 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $275.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,555,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,640,863. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $277.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

